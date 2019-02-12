Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Campaigner renews calls for harsher punishments after two stabbings in Clacton

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 February 2019

Caroline Shearer marked the five year anniversary from the murder of her son Jay Whiston. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Caroline Shearer marked the five year anniversary from the murder of her son Jay Whiston. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A campaigner is calling for harsher punishments for people who carry knives after a spate of stabbings in Essex.

Only Cowards Carry emptied out bins full of knives after the Clacton knife amnesty. Picture: ARCHANTOnly Cowards Carry emptied out bins full of knives after the Clacton knife amnesty. Picture: ARCHANT

Caroline Shearer, who founded Essex knife crime charity Only Cowards Carry after her 17-year-old son Jay Whiston was murdered in 2012, is now calling for more stringent punishments for people who carry weapons after two people were injured in unrelated knife attacks within 400 metres of one another in Clacton on Monday.

The first incident happened shortly before 11.25am on Monday, near Christmas Tree Island in West Avenue when a teenage boy was reported to have been stabbed. A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody for questioning.

A second incident happened shortly afterwards outside Clacton train station. Officers blocked off an area near the station entrance, just off Skelmersdale Road after being called to reports that a man had suffered stab wounds. He was taken to hospital to be treated.

The incidents come just weeks after a man was found dead and another injured after being wounded in Colchester town centre.

The Essex campaigner said: “It has got to the stage where people are scared on our streets. These people are now carrying knives and getting into fights in day light in areas where kids are playing and elderly people are.

“There needs to be a harsher sentence for people who carry knives because at the moment it is too lenient. There needs to be a proper punishment so that people stop carrying knives.

“It is up to the law makers to stop this from happening. It’s not anti-social behaviour any more it is serious criminal behaviour.”

Currently, the minimum sentence for someone in possession of a knife is a high level community order. Depending on the seriousness of offence, someone found guilty could receive a maximum sentence of two and a half years imprisonment.

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton, said: “It is a matter of great concern that some people in the town feel it is acceptable to carry blades. It is good that we have hundreds of additional police officers hitting the streets this year, not only in Clacton but of the rest of Essex. This type of behaviour is not acceptable on the streets of Clacton.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Asthma is serious and can be deadly, says sufferer amid row over ‘unfair prescription charges’

Lucy Galligan had a life-threatening asthma attack in 2018. Her six-year-old daughter Rosie-Mae went and alerted neighbours who called an ambulance, which saved her life. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Baby showers don’t have to cost as much as Meghan Markle’s

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves the Surrey Hotel ahead of her baby shower at the Mark Hotel. Picture: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

Sue and Paddy Lockwood win the Millennium Cup at Diss

Decorators turned out to give Newton Green’s new lady captain Cate Fraser a paint-job send off. She had led a task force to decorate the ladies’ changing room. The theme was carried through to her driving off ceremony. Ladies turned up in an assortment of overalls, paint charts and decorating utensils. Cate watched retiring captain Lizzie Johnson putt out her season on the 18th green. Cate’s initial attempt at a drive-in was sabotaged by a joke ball. She then hit a proper ball down the fairway. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists