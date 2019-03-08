Open conclusion ruling into death of star

The much-loved vocalist was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4 at the age of 49 Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Prodigy singer Keith Flint died as a result of hanging and had cocaine, alcohol and painkillers in his system at the time, an inquest heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The funeral cortege of Keith Flint arriving at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex, as fans look on Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire The funeral cortege of Keith Flint arriving at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex, as fans look on Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

An open conclusion was recorded into the death of the star, who was found dead at his Essex home on March 4.

Coroner's officer Linda Calder told the brief hearing in Chelmsford on Wednesday May 8: "Mr Flint was found at his home address by a friend, hanging from a beam."

Ms Calder said a post-mortem examination recorded the singer died by hanging, and the report also noted the presence of cocaine, alcohol and codeine.

The singer's family and band manager did not wish to attend the hearing and it was held in their absence, with no witnesses called to give evidence in person.

Essex Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said police had found no suspicious circumstances and no third party involvement.

"We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date," she said.

Ms Beasley-Murray said she had considered recording a conclusion of suicide, but added: "To record that, I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death.

"Having regard to all the circumstances I don't find that there's enough evidence for that."

She also found insufficient evidence to conclude his death was an accident, where he may have been "larking around and it all went horribly wrong".

You may also want to watch:

"I'm going to conclude an open conclusion," she said.

"We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date and so that's why I'm going to record an open conclusion.

"He clearly was extremely popular, he was much-loved by so many fans.

"It's been very touching to see that, and of course I'm aware of the funeral service that was held in Bocking."

Fans of The Prodigy travelled from as far afield as Australia to gather outside St Mary's Church in Bocking for Flint's funeral on March 29.

Festival flags flew and floral tributes piled up in the churchyard, including one of the band's ant logo.

Flint rose to fame in the 1990s in the Brit Award-winning electronic band, who had hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

Their latest album, No Tourists, was released last November and was their seventh consecutive number one record.

Flint was described in a statement by bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim as "a true pioneer, innovator and legend".

They said he was their "brother and best friend" and "he will be forever missed".

Flint was also a runner who had taken part in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun on March 2, posting a personal best time of 21 minutes and 22 seconds.