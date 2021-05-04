Published: 10:48 AM May 4, 2021

An open garden event will be held in Orford - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A green-fingered Suffolk town is preparing to open its gardens up to visitors.

Orford will be hosting an open garden event at the end of the month.

Fourteen of the town's gardens will be opening for visitors to wander round on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

The gardens will be open from 11.30am until 4pm.

Tickets and maps showing all those taking part in the garden event will be available on the day in St Bartholomew’s Church.

You may also want to watch:

At the church, there will also be teas, coffees and an array of cakes available.

As well as looking around the gardens, visitors will also be able to buy their own plants and vegetables from two stalls within the village so they can get green-fingered themselves.

The stalls will be situated at The Great House with the other in Toller Close.

All the proceeds from the open garden event will go to St Bartholomew’s Church.