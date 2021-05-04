News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Homeowners prepare to welcome guests to their gardens

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:48 AM May 4, 2021   
A number of private gardens are due to open in Suffolk this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockpho

An open garden event will be held in Orford - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A green-fingered Suffolk town is preparing to open its gardens up to visitors. 

Orford will be hosting an open garden event at the end of the month. 

Fourteen of the town's gardens will be opening for visitors to wander round on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31. 

The gardens will be open from 11.30am until 4pm.

Tickets and maps showing all those taking part in the garden event will be available on the day in St Bartholomew’s Church.

You may also want to watch:

At the church, there will also be teas, coffees and an array of cakes available.

As well as looking around the gardens, visitors will also be able to buy their own plants and vegetables from two stalls within the village so they can get green-fingered themselves.

Most Read

  1. 1 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
  2. 2 Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village
  3. 3 Suffolk hotel named as one of 'best places to eat by the sea'
  1. 4 A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion
  2. 5 Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk
  3. 6 See inside a nuclear reactor - we take behind the scenes trip to Sizewell B
  4. 7 See inside stunning barn conversion with music room, workshop and woodland
  5. 8 School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case
  6. 9 'We need to be a well-oiled machine' - Cook looks ahead to Shrewsbury match
  7. 10 A14 Orwell Bridge monitored as weather warning remains

The stalls will be situated at The Great House with the other in Toller Close.

All the proceeds from the open garden event will go to St Bartholomew’s Church.

Orford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook celebrates the win over Swindon Town

'There will be no days off or big holidays' - Cook on 2-1 win at Swindon

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood misses the second penalty kick and a chance to bag a hat-trick during the second half

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Norwood brace ends Town goal drought in Swindon win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood shields the ball at Swindon Town

Football

'It will shock a few people... but things get twisted' - Norwood on Town...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Work has started on a new 560-home estate on the edge of Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

Work starts on 560-home estate - which could create 750 new jobs

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus