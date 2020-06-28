E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

One street raised hundreds for charity - this is how

PUBLISHED: 15:07 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 28 June 2020

Melissa Chalmers and Jayne Stokes who have bubbled up and are behind the open gardens event Picture: SUBMITTED

Melissa Chalmers and Jayne Stokes who have bubbled up and are behind the open gardens event Picture: SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

An open gardens event in one street in Bury St Edmunds “lifted everyone’s spirits” as well as supporting a charity.

The open gardens in Norfolk Road, Bury St Edmunds, raised more than £600 for St Nicholas Hospice Care Pictuire: MELISSA CHALMERSThe open gardens in Norfolk Road, Bury St Edmunds, raised more than £600 for St Nicholas Hospice Care Pictuire: MELISSA CHALMERS

With the town’s Hidden Gardens event for St Nicholas Hospice Care only happening virtually this year due to coronavirus, resident Melissa Chalmers decided to organise one where she lives while sticking to social distancing guidelines.

MORE: Last chance to see the gardens you’ve transformed in lockdown

In Norfolk Road 19 houses agreed to open up their gardens on Sunday, June 21, raising more than £600 for the hospice charity.

Mrs Chalmers said she planned a route and everyone chose their own time slot to start off, with everyone following the same route with staggered start times so there was no overlapping.

“The whole street came together to open up their gardens, and fortunately the sun came out too!

The open gardens was so successful it may become an annual event Picture: MELISSA CHALMERSThe open gardens was so successful it may become an annual event Picture: MELISSA CHALMERS

“One house ran a plant sale, the children of another ran a sweet shop and one house offered table service for food and drink that they provided.

At the start house there was a leaflet that was produced by a lovely neighbour called Jayne Stokes that had the open gardens route on it and a bit of info about each of the gardens on it.”

She said her neighbours said it had “lifted everyone’s spirits” and they enjoyed showing people around their gardens they had worked so hard on during lockdown.

“Everyone loved it so much they want me to organise it every year from now on. It was such a successful event that I think I might have to,” she added.

Melissa said the event lifted everyone's spirits Picture: MELISSA CHALMERSMelissa said the event lifted everyone's spirits Picture: MELISSA CHALMERS

Nineteen houses in Norfolk Road got involved Picture: MELISSA CHALMERSNineteen houses in Norfolk Road got involved Picture: MELISSA CHALMERS

Melissa Chalmers organised the open gardens event for her street in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MELISSA CHALMERSMelissa Chalmers organised the open gardens event for her street in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MELISSA CHALMERS

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

There is a large police presence in Mistley after a collision involving a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

One street raised hundreds for charity - this is how

Melissa Chalmers and Jayne Stokes who have bubbled up and are behind the open gardens event Picture: SUBMITTED

‘Education is something I have always taken seriously’ – Henderson on leaving Town for US university

Alex Henderson is leaving Ipswich Town to go to university in the USA. Picture: PAGEPIX

The Sunday Club: Meet the Ipswich men swapping their pub visits for a virtual cook-off

Friends Marc Emmanuel, Gary Smallman and Steve Driver, who set up the Sunday Club group after their weekly pub visits were stopped as a result of coronavirus. Picture: ELLEN EMMANUEL

Man arrested after fatal crash killing man in his 30s

Church Road in Boreham, Essex, is likely to be closed for most of the day after a fatal crash last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN