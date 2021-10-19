Published: 7:00 PM October 19, 2021

An artist's impression of the new visitors centre and café at Needham Lake which will have green features including bird boxes and solar panels - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council

Families are being asked to name the new café and visitors centre at Needham Lake, which is on track to open by the end of the year.

According to Mid Suffolk District Council, Needham Lake is Mid Suffolk's most popular free attraction and it hoped the new centre, which will overlook one of the children's playgrounds, will add to its appeal.

Mid Suffolk District Council say the cafe and visitors centre, will meet their "climate change ambitions" with green features including bird boxes and solar panels.

Needham Lake in Needham Market is said to be Mid Suffolk's most popular free attraction - parking at the lake is free - Credit: Archant

Councillor Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for communities said: “Our ambition is that the new café and visitor centre will be a wonderful addition to Needham Lake, offering a welcoming place for people to relax."

Local residents and businesses are now able to vote for the name of the new café and visitors centre in a poll - the options are: 'Duck & Teapot', 'Quacker’s Café' and 'The Swan’s Nest'.

The café will be run by the team behind Cabbages and Kings, that also run the café at The Mix in Stowmarket.

A new library in Needham Market is also due to open in the coming months on the site of the town's former middle school.