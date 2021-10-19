News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Not long to wait for new café at popular lake

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM October 19, 2021   
Artist impression Mid Suffolk District Council

An artist's impression of the new visitors centre and café at Needham Lake which will have green features including bird boxes and solar panels - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council

Families are being asked to name the new café and visitors centre at Needham Lake, which is on track to open by the end of the year. 

According to Mid Suffolk District Council, Needham Lake is Mid Suffolk's most popular free attraction and it hoped the new centre, which will overlook one of the children's playgrounds, will add to its appeal.

Mid Suffolk District Council say the cafe and visitors centre, will meet their "climate change ambitions" with green features including bird boxes and solar panels.

Needham Lake

Needham Lake in Needham Market is said to be Mid Suffolk's most popular free attraction - parking at the lake is free - Credit: Archant

Councillor Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for communities said:  “Our ambition is that the new café and visitor centre will be a wonderful addition to Needham Lake, offering a welcoming place for people to relax."

Local residents and businesses are now able to vote for the name of the new café and visitors centre in a poll - the options are: 'Duck & Teapot', 'Quacker’s Café' and 'The Swan’s Nest'. 

The café will be run by the team behind Cabbages and Kings, that also run the café at The Mix in Stowmarket.

A new library in Needham Market is also due to open in the coming months on the site of the town's former middle school. 

You may also want to watch:

Mid Suffolk Council
Needham Market News
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The latest data shows coronavirus hotspots across Suffolk

Data

The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

Timothy Bradford

person
Paul Cook talks to Mike Ashton, Ian Craney and Michael O'Leary after the draw at Cambridge United.

Opinion

Stu says: Six observations following Town's 2-2 draw at Cambridge

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook after the final whistle at Cambridge.

'I'll never shut up shop' - Cook on 2-2 draw at Cambridge United

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon