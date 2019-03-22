Partly Cloudy

Date set for inquest into death of popular cafe owner who died following A1120 crash

22 March, 2019 - 19:06
Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A provisional date has been set for an inquest into the death of popular cafe owner from Debenham, who died following a crash on the A1120 at Ashfield.

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, IpswichThe Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

An inquest into death of 49-year-old Julie Dibbs, of Raedwald Way, was opened and adjourned at Ipswich Coroners’ Court on Friday, March 22.

It is due to continue on September 5 following the conclusion of a police investigation.

During Friday’s hearing, Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, said Mrs Dibbs, a mother-of-three, had been involved in a crash on December 12 last year.

He said: “The deceased was involved in a road traffic collision as the driver of a red Honda Civic.

“Her vehicle was apparently struck by another car and then a coach travelling on a the national speed limit road.”

Mrs Dibbs, who owned the Deli at the Chilli Farm in Mendlesham, was described in a family statement as a “ray of sunshine who lit up any room she entered”.

