Date set for inquest into death of popular cafe owner who died following A1120 crash

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A provisional date has been set for an inquest into the death of popular cafe owner from Debenham, who died following a crash on the A1120 at Ashfield.

An inquest into death of 49-year-old Julie Dibbs, of Raedwald Way, was opened and adjourned at Ipswich Coroners’ Court on Friday, March 22.

It is due to continue on September 5 following the conclusion of a police investigation.

During Friday’s hearing, Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, said Mrs Dibbs, a mother-of-three, had been involved in a crash on December 12 last year.

He said: “The deceased was involved in a road traffic collision as the driver of a red Honda Civic.

“Her vehicle was apparently struck by another car and then a coach travelling on a the national speed limit road.”

Mrs Dibbs, who owned the Deli at the Chilli Farm in Mendlesham, was described in a family statement as a “ray of sunshine who lit up any room she entered”.