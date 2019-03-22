Date set for inquest into death of popular cafe owner who died following A1120 crash
A provisional date has been set for an inquest into the death of popular cafe owner from Debenham, who died following a crash on the A1120 at Ashfield.
An inquest into death of 49-year-old Julie Dibbs, of Raedwald Way, was opened and adjourned at Ipswich Coroners’ Court on Friday, March 22.
It is due to continue on September 5 following the conclusion of a police investigation.
During Friday’s hearing, Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, said Mrs Dibbs, a mother-of-three, had been involved in a crash on December 12 last year.
He said: “The deceased was involved in a road traffic collision as the driver of a red Honda Civic.
“Her vehicle was apparently struck by another car and then a coach travelling on a the national speed limit road.”
Mrs Dibbs, who owned the Deli at the Chilli Farm in Mendlesham, was described in a family statement as a “ray of sunshine who lit up any room she entered”.
