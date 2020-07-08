Five arrested as police raid homes of suspected burglars

Five people have been arrested after police launched an operation to crack down on burglars targeting homes in rural Suffolk.

Officers from across Suffolk and Diss executed warrants in Stowmarket, Ipswich, Barham and Wortham following a seven-month investigation into burglaries under the name “Operation Askham”.

As well as arresting the five, police also seized an undisclosed amount of cash, suspected drugs and alcohol during the raids – while gardening equipment, lead, metal detectors, bikes and fishing equipment were also taken.

The five – four men aged 30, 49, 60 and 42 – and a 48-year-old woman – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police inspector Shawn Wakeling said officers had worked “tirelessly” to investigate the burglaries and warned further arrests could follow as the operation continues.

Insp Wakeling added: “I’m extremely pleased with today’s results in relation to Operation Askham. This investigation corresponds to a number of burglaries in recent months which we have worked hard on, collaborating with our Norfolk colleagues in order to bring the offenders to justice.

“Officers have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to identify the people responsible for these incidents. Due to operational reasons, this information cannot always be shared at the time. However, I want to reassure the public and confirm that this investigation is continuing and as a result, more arrests may follow.”

The force has also pleaded for victims of other burglaries to come forward, adding information could be “vital” in solving crimes and securing further arrests.

Insp Wakeling said: “Burglary is a very intrusive offence and often leaves lasting trauma long after the investigation has concluded, so we would urge anyone who may have been a victim and has not yet reported the incident, to come forward. This information could be vital to us solving these crimes.”

Those with any information regarding burglaries in Mid Suffolk and South Norfolk – or elsewhere across Suffolk – should contact the Stowmarket Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting Operation Askham.