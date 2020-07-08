E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Five arrested as police raid homes of suspected burglars

PUBLISHED: 16:57 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 08 July 2020

Five people have been arrested as police launched a crackdown on burglars in Suffolk and Norfolk Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Five people have been arrested as police launched a crackdown on burglars in Suffolk and Norfolk Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Five people have been arrested after police launched an operation to crack down on burglars targeting homes in rural Suffolk.

Cash and suspected drugs were seized by police during Operation Askham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICECash and suspected drugs were seized by police during Operation Askham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Officers from across Suffolk and Diss executed warrants in Stowmarket, Ipswich, Barham and Wortham following a seven-month investigation into burglaries under the name “Operation Askham”.

As well as arresting the five, police also seized an undisclosed amount of cash, suspected drugs and alcohol during the raids – while gardening equipment, lead, metal detectors, bikes and fishing equipment were also taken.

The five – four men aged 30, 49, 60 and 42 – and a 48-year-old woman – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police inspector Shawn Wakeling said officers had worked “tirelessly” to investigate the burglaries and warned further arrests could follow as the operation continues.

Police have warned further arrests may be made as part of the operation Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEPolice have warned further arrests may be made as part of the operation Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Insp Wakeling added: “I’m extremely pleased with today’s results in relation to Operation Askham. This investigation corresponds to a number of burglaries in recent months which we have worked hard on, collaborating with our Norfolk colleagues in order to bring the offenders to justice.

“Officers have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to identify the people responsible for these incidents. Due to operational reasons, this information cannot always be shared at the time. However, I want to reassure the public and confirm that this investigation is continuing and as a result, more arrests may follow.”

The force has also pleaded for victims of other burglaries to come forward, adding information could be “vital” in solving crimes and securing further arrests.

Insp Wakeling said: “Burglary is a very intrusive offence and often leaves lasting trauma long after the investigation has concluded, so we would urge anyone who may have been a victim and has not yet reported the incident, to come forward. This information could be vital to us solving these crimes.”

Tools, suspected alcohol and drugs were seized after police executed warrants at properties around the region Picture: SUFFOLK POLICETools, suspected alcohol and drugs were seized after police executed warrants at properties around the region Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Those with any information regarding burglaries in Mid Suffolk and South Norfolk – or elsewhere across Suffolk – should contact the Stowmarket Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting Operation Askham.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Welcome for jobs boost from Suffolk charity – but more help may be needed

Terry Baxter, chief executive of Inspire Suffolk.

A12 reopens following crash involving Audi and campervan

The A 12 has been blocked by a collision between an Audi and a campervan between Darsham and Halesworth Picture: LUCY COLLETT

Colchester Zoo coffee shop badly damaged after fire breaks out

The cafe at Colchester Zoo has been badly damaged by a fire. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Life savers helping to keep beaches safe

The busy beach at Southwold on June 25. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What does Suffolk think of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ‘mini-Budget’?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs 11 Downing Street - but what does his statement mean for the East Anglian economy? Picture: PA