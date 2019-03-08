E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three arrested in Colchester by Operation Raptor team on suspicion of drugs offences

PUBLISHED: 14:52 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 16 October 2019

Police carried out three arrests in Avon Way, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Colchester as part of Operation Raptor, which has been set up to crack down on gang activity in Essex.

Officers carried out the arrests on Monday in the town's Avon Way.

A 16-year-old boy from East London was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply, and possessing a Class B drug.

Police also arrested a 34-year-old man from Colchester, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possessing a Class B drug.

Another 16-year-old boy from East London was arrested on suspicion of two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

All three have been bailed pending further investigation, until November 7.

Three arrested in Colchester by Operation Raptor team on suspicion of drugs offences

