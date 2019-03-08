E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Police launch two specialist teams to crack down on county's organised crime

PUBLISHED: 18:07 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 09 October 2019

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore with officers from Suffolk police at the launch of Operation Sentinel Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore with officers from Suffolk police at the launch of Operation Sentinel Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Suffolk police has launched two new specialist units in the hopes of tackling violent organised crime and increasing police visibility.

The launch of the Operation Sentinel teams come following a Suffolk police precept increase Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe launch of the Operation Sentinel teams come following a Suffolk police precept increase Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The two new Operation Sentinel teams will launch in east and west Suffolk in a bid to disrupt criminals across the county's road network, although their exact whereabouts will remain undisclosed as to not benefit offenders.

Made up of six police constables and one sergeant in each team, the mobile units will have access to the widest range of proactive policing tactics in the force.

MORE: Meet the new 21-strong Operation Sentinel team

This will include use of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system as well as mobile fingerprint devices to identify criminals on the road.

The teams are funded by £1.6million of a £24 Suffolk police precept increase for Band D properties, which police say will help to address their two main concerns - the increase in violent and drug-related crime, and improved visibility.

The third Sentinel team, based in south Suffolk, has made more than 100 arrests since their launch in May, for offences including possession of offensive weapons and possession with intent to supply drugs.

Detective chief superintendent Eamonn Bridger said the team has already "set the bar very high" and has been "reaping great results for the force and our communities overall".

MORE: New police team rack up 100 arrests

Suffolk police decided not to launch all three teams at once to ensure other policing roles across the county were not diminished.

Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore added: "Suffolk is one of the safest counties in the country, but that's not to say there aren't challenges ahead and that is why I made the decision to increase the policing element of the council tax by the maximum possible earlier this year.

"This additional funding has enabled the Chief Constable to increase the police establishment to form this proactive Sentinel team to help fight organised crime and so far the results from the south of the county have been very impressive.

"It is great to see the team extended into the east and west policing areas of the county and I am sure this countywide coverage will pay dividends."

Elsewhere, it has been revealed the force plan to recruit 54 more police officers in the county March 2020 as part of Home Office funding.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Words cannot express our devastation’ – Families of Colchester murder victims pay tribute

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man charged after police clock driver doing 143mph on A14

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road in Bury St Edmunds, is due to appear in court today Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Death crash driver, who was using mobile, jailed for more than four years

Raymond Hogg was jailed for 52 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police launch two specialist teams to crack down on county’s organised crime

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore with officers from Suffolk police at the launch of Operation Sentinel Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Vincent-Young, Skuse, Norwood, Jackson – who’s got your vote for Town player of the season so far?

Kane Vincent-Young and James Norwood would both be contenders for Town's player of the season so far - but who would you pick? Photo: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists