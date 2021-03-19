Published: 4:39 PM March 19, 2021

Lorry drivers were caught committing a string of driving offences during a police crackdown on the major artery routes through Suffolk including the A14 and A12.

More than 300 offences were recorded as the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped almost 250 HGVs during Operation Tramline.

The initiative, which was supported by Highways England, took place along the A14, A11, A47 and A12 between March 8 and 12.

The operation saw police provided with an HGV tractor unit by Highways England, which allowed officers to carry out patrols across the strategic road network in both counties.

They recorded 307 offences and 256 Traffic Offence Reports were issued.

The tickets issued included 165 for not wearing a seatbelt, 55 for vehicle maintenance issues, 28 for using a mobile phone at the wheel and 12 for not being in proper control of the vehicle.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: "I spent some time with the roads policing unit in an HGV cab on a previous campaign and was amazed at what you see when you’re at eye level with another HGV, it really does give officers an excellent view and an opportunity to see offences they might otherwise miss.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore urged people to be careful when leaving their vehicles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

"

110mph A14 speeder gets driving ban overturned 'by skin of his teeth' A 110mph speeder has been allowed to keep driving with 15 points on his licence after successfully appealing to have his disqualification overturned.

, can risk their lives, their livelihood and the lives of others, looking at their phones and not wearing seatbelts.

"It’s very disappointing that drivers still need to be reminded about something so obvious as putting on a seat belt. Everyone knows you are more likely to die in a crash if you don’t wear a seat belt, so I just can’t understand why anyone would flout this law, for 165 drivers to be caught without a seatbelt is absolutely shocking.”

Sergeant Scott Lee-Amies, of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "This was an extremely successful week of action, with the sheer number of offences detected highlighting why it is so important for us to carry-out operations such as this."



