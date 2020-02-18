New 87-home housing estate nears completion

A new housing estate is set to be unveiled in Haverhill, providing a range of different size homes and much-needed affordable properties.

Orchid Grove will open on Saturday, February 22 with a mixture of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes.

Builder Taylor Wimpey said the 87 homes on the estate, which include 26 designated as affordable, would be near to existing amenities such as shops and pubs and benefit from close links to nearby Cambridge.

With close links to the A11 and M11 as well as surrounding schools, the developer added that it would be "the perfect family-friendly location".

Caroline Carter, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: "We can't wait to welcome people to the launch of this brand-new development."