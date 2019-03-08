Sunny

Mock battles show off the history of Suffolk castle at special event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 April 2019

Reinactors pose with their weaponary, archers lined up at the ready in the background Picture:OWEN HINES

Reinactors pose with their weaponary, archers lined up at the ready in the background Picture:OWEN HINES

Owen Hines

One of Suffolk’s most historic sites turned back the clock to its heyday – showing people what life would have been like hundreds of years ago.

Medieval cookery preparation and demonstration Picture:OWEN HINESMedieval cookery preparation and demonstration Picture:OWEN HINES

Orford Castle is one of the most visited attractions in the county, with its stunning 12th century keep being one of the most complete in the region.

One of the great joys of a visit is to stand on the roof and enjoy the wonderful sea views.

Back in 1991 the English Heritage monument staged a re-enactment day with visitors able to see a complete encampment inhabiting the castle and its grounds.

Along with the military, archers practised and staged mock battles in the undulating grounds, and there were cooking and craft demonstrations, with the re-enactors happily talking to visitors about life in the period.

View of Orford castle in 1991 on a re-enactment day with the activity tents in the foreground Picture: OWEN HINESView of Orford castle in 1991 on a re-enactment day with the activity tents in the foreground Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you recognise anyone in these photos – or did you take part in the day or visit?

To share your memories email us here

