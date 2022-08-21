Orford Castle is likely to be covered in scaffolding until next year. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One of Suffolk's best-known landmarks has taken on a very different appearance this summer – Orford Castle is covered with scaffolding as work to conserve its walls continues.

The castle is being covered in lime render to protect the septaria that was used to build it in the 12th century.

The £1m project is expected to take 12 months – meaning the scaffolding is likely to be up until next summer.

The £1m project should protect the castle for hundreds of years. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

That currently gives it the look of an under-construction block of flats in the Suffolk countryside, but once completed Orford Castle will look much lighter than it did before with creamy-coloured walls.

Orford Castle should eventually return to its pre-conservation appearance as the lime weathers. - Credit: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS

However, over the years this will mature and it will look nearer its pre-conservation appearance.

Orford Castle is a currently a landmark of scaffolding. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

English Heritage, which owns the castle, has been working closely with conservation experts at Historic England to ensure the best possible solution is found for the 900-year-old building and this work has been planned since 2008.

People with a strong head for heights are able to book guided tours of the scaffolding over the next few weeks.