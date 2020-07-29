E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Parents consider funding minibus for nine pupils facing school transport dilemma

PUBLISHED: 17:10 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 29 July 2020

Pupils in Orford are concerned about what will happen to their school transport for the next year Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Pupils in Orford are concerned about what will happen to their school transport for the next year Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

©CWHMedia

Pupils living in a Suffolk village are facing the prospect of travelling to school in a parent funded minibus.

Nine students living in Orford, all due to be attending Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge, have been told they are not able to get spare seats for the coming year.

Farlingaye is not the closest school for pupils living in Orford and so pupils are not entitled to free school transport.

Usually students attending the school from the village are able to purchase spare seats.

However, a lack of information from the Government surrounding school bus provision following the coronavirus outbreak has meant that Suffolk County Council is unable to offer spare seats.

Carl Humphrey, one of the parents affected by the plans, has two children who will be going to the school this year.

His daughter, in Year 9 will be unaffected by the changes but his son who is due to be going into Year 7, will not be able to get a spare seat.

Mr Humphrey said he had been told by the council that his son will have to get a public bus at 7am into Woodbridge, but which only stops at the Turban Centre, a 20 minute walk from the school.

In the evening he will have to wait for another public bus which won’t leave until after 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

“I am not going to let him do that,” said Mr Humphrey.

Mr Humphrey said that he was frustrated that pupils in other towns might still be able to get transport to the school.

“When I lived in Melton, I had to walk,” said Mr Humphrey.

“But now there are coach loads that come from other places.”

Parents are now having to consider getting a minibus to help the pupils get to school.

Mary Evans cabinet member for education at Suffolk County Council said: “We are waiting for government guidance and we can’t start issuing spare seats if we don’t know exactly what we are going to be allowed to do on our buses.

“They have applied to go to a school that is not their nearest, there is a nearer school they could go to which would have funded travel.

“It is the parent’s responsibility to get their child to school.

“Ideally we will be able to get the information from the Government that says yes we will be able to offer spare seats but if not I am afraid the parents will have to get their child to school.”

MORE: School bus uncertainty for September as spare seats can’t be sold

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Parents consider funding minibus for nine pupils facing school transport dilemma

Pupils in Orford are concerned about what will happen to their school transport for the next year Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Former £1.5m Town star Martin drops down two divisions to sign for non-league Ebbsfleet

Former Ipswich Town star Lee Martin has signed for Ebbsfleet United of the National League South Picture: EBBSFLEET UTD

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

Greater Anglia marks a year of new trains as reliability improves

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles with one of the new bimode trains at Lowestoft station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Ipswich museums open their doors again for pre-booked visitor groups

Portfolio holder for museums Carole Jones with museums manager James Steward at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: Peter Garwood from the Mansion is behind the screen. IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL