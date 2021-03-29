News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
9 National Trust parks you can now travel to in Suffolk and Essex

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:24 PM March 29, 2021   
Kyson Hill is another National Trust site worth visiting during lockdown. Picture: LAURE FORSYTH

Kyson Hill is another National Trust site worth visiting during lockdown. Picture: LAURE FORSYTH - Credit: Archant

Suffolk and Essex residents will now be free to travel to some of the best beauty spots in both counties as the Stay at Home guidance ends. 

But the government's roadmap still bans unessential overnight stays and foreign travel. It also urges people to stay local. 

The guidance to work from home, where you can, will also continue as people are now able to meet-up outside with two households or six people in time for the Easter break. 

The sun won't be sticking around for the Easter weekend sadly

Orford Ness in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The National Trust is welcoming visitors at its Suffolk trails, gardens and parks in Flatford, Pin Mill, Dunwich Heath, Darrow Wood, Orford Ness, Kyson Hill, Ickworth and Sutton Hoo.

It is also welcoming people to Copt Hall Marshes in Essex, which has its car park reopened from 8am to 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement on its reopening, the National Trust said: "Following prime minister Boris Johnson's announcement around the easing of restrictions, we plan to open our indoor places from May 17, as long as government guidance allows it.

The new pathway shows the burial route of the Anglo-Saxon ship

Sutton Hoo in Suffolk - Credit: GEMMA JARVIS

"Our cafes are currently open for takeaway and we are planning to offer outdoor seating from April 12 with sit-in available from May 17.

"Our shops are currently closed, with some due to reopen from April 12.

"The booking system remains in place to ensure social distancing and we urge people to book ahead of their visit and check property web pages for updated information."

For the latest information, see here

Easter
Suffolk
Essex

