News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Meet the sea-going sheepdog that travels to Orford Ness by boat

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:15 AM April 7, 2021   
Andrew Capell with Sweep, the border collie responsible for rounding up sheep on the Orford Ness

Andrew Capell with Sweep, the border collie responsible for rounding up sheep on the Orford Ness - Credit: National Trust/Richard Scott

A seafaring border collie has been recruited to round up flocks of sheep that live in the Orford Ness nature reserve, off the Suffolk coast.

One-year-old Sweep travels by boat across the water to the shingle spit, where he looks after some of the country’s rarest breeds of sheep under the watchful eye of National Trust shepherd Andrew Capell.

Sweep travels over to the Ness via boat

Sweep travels over to the Ness via boat - Credit: National Trust/Richard Scott

Breeds kept on the Ness include the Whitefaced Woodland, which was saved from extinction in the 1970s, the Manx Loaghtan, which has fewer than 1,500 breeding females left in the country, and the Herdwick, which has long been associated with author Beatrix Potter.

The spit is also home to rare plants such as sea pea, as well as animals including brown hare, Chinese water deer, and birds such as lapwing, marsh harrier and barn owl.

Sweep has started to get used to taking the boat to the Ness 

Sweep has started to get used to taking the boat to the Ness - Credit: National Trust/Richard Scott

Sweep started his new role in February and follows in the footsteps of his long-standing predecessor, Kite.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Capell said the National Trust's new recruit could become something of a tourist attraction when the nature reserve reopens in May.

Sweep has taken over the role from his predecessor, Kite

Sweep has taken over the role from his predecessor, Kite - Credit: National Trust/Richard Scott

He said: "He’s used to being around sheep but the ferry crossing has taken a bit of getting used to. Thankfully, he seems to have found his sea legs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Red kite joins the Great British Spring Clean by collecting McDonald's cup
  2. 2 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Rochdale
  3. 3 'The gaffer will soon work out who he can and can't trust' - Judge on Town's stuttering play-off bid
  1. 4 Teenager may never walk unaided again after 'absolutely horrific' crash
  2. 5 Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk
  3. 6 Readers show they are from Suffolk without actually telling us they are
  4. 7 Lobster, fillet steak and 'the best chips ever' on menu at revamped pub
  5. 8 Suffolk and Essex could face more snow showers
  6. 9 Peacocks stores to be saved in last minute deal
  7. 10 'Unsustainable' charity cafe set to be converted into flats complex

"Sweep has plenty to learn so he’ll be in training for a while yet. As I always tell visitors to the Ness, it takes four years to train a sheepdog – one year for each leg!

Manx Loaghtan are among the rare breeds that call the Ness home

Manx Loaghtan are among the rare breeds that call the Ness home - Credit: National Trust/Richard Scott

"Having a sea-going sheepdog is a real talking point on the Ness and I’m looking forward to introducing Sweep to visitors once we’ve reopened.

"He’ll no doubt be a popular member of staff and will help us get people engaged in important topics like conservation and the Countryside Code.

Whitefaced Woodland can also be found on the spit

Whitefaced Woodland can also be found on the spit - Credit: National Trust/Richard Scott

"Sweep is the only dog allowed on the Ness due to the fragility of the habitat, but we’re hoping he can help us promote responsible dog behaviour across the UK coast and countryside."

Suffolk
Orford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
West Suffolk Council is inviting groups to bid for cash from its Community Chest fund. Picture: SARA

People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021

When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021

Neil Norman

Logo Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus