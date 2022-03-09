News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Mesmerising' Suffolk coastal village named among 'most beautiful' in UK

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:08 AM March 9, 2022
Updated: 9:28 AM March 9, 2022
Orford on a cold December day.,

The Suffolk coastal village of Orford has been named one of the most beautiful villages in the whole of the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk village has been named as one of the "most beautiful" in the UK by a popular luxury travel magazine. 

Situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty, the historic town of Orford was listed by Conde Nast Traveller. 

Described as mesmerising, the coastal village received high praise from the travel magazine who picked out The Crown and Castle as a place to stay when visiting the village. 

The magazine said: "There is something mesmerising about this coastal village, with its 10-mile-long shingle spit of Orford Ness – where a lighthouse sits – and its castle that’s worthy of a storybook.

"Tucked away on the Market Square is the no-frills Butley Orford Oysterage, where half a dozen plump oysters should kick-start any lunch and seasonal specials, such as potted brown shrimp or grilled lobster, are scribbled on a chalkboard.

The Crown and Castle in Orford

The Crown and Castle in Orford is a popular destination for people staying in the coastal village - Credit: Gregg Brown

"At the Pinney’s of Orford shop, down by the quay, stock up on its own smoked fish or that day’s catches."

There are plenty of places to stay, eat and enjoy in the small, but charming coastal village


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

