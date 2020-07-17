E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Memorial to Orfordness lighthouse will be created following demolition

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 July 2020

The demolition of the historic Orfordness lighthouse has begun before it tumbles into the sea. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The demolition of the historic Orfordness lighthouse has begun before it tumbles into the sea. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A memorial to one of Suffolk’s most iconic landmarks, the Orfordness Lighthouse, will be created following it’s demolition.

Work has begun to bring down the lighthouse in its entirety before it falls into the sea, having suffered for many years at the hands of coastal erosion.

Cranes arrived at the lighthouse on Thursday to help start removing the top of the lighthouse.

It is thought that the process to disassemble the entire structure will take some time.

Once complete, the lantern room and other artefacts from the site will pass to the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust with hopes high that once funds are available a permanent lighthouse memorial structure will be created on the other side of the ness, facing towards Orford town quay.

Nicholas Gold, from Orfordness Lighthouse Company and trustee of Orfordness Lighthouse Trust said: “It is obviously a sad day.

MORE: End of an era as preparations for demolition of iconic Orfordness Lighthouse begin

“We have been incredibly fortunate. First, in the way that Trinity House allowed the lighthouse to be acquired and be looked after and visited by local people and others during its final years.

“Secondly, in having a fantastic group of local volunteers to make it happen and, thirdly, when it came to the demolition, in having the National Trust and a host of other agencies who were both co-operative and understanding during this difficult time.

“However, by demolishing it carefully, rather than letting it tumble into the sea, it should be possible to recover the main artefacts and preserve them for future generations.

“It would be a sadness to leave this stretch of the coastline naked for too long. We have managed to secure a suitable site and all we need now is the funding for the building work.”

Nick Collinson, National Trust General Manager Suffolk & Essex Coast said:“ Orfordness Lighthouse has been an iconic part of this stretch of coastline and like so many others we are saddened to see it lost.

“Sitting on a stretch of coastline which is constantly changed by the sea means erosion is a continual process here and we accept that we cannot fight coastal change on a dynamic shingle spit.

“We are pleased to be working with the Orford Ness Lighthouse team to ensure the building can be demolished safely and in a way that is appropriate at such a special place for wildlife.”

MORE: WATCH: Look back inside Orfordness Lighthouse before demolition work began

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Driver airlifted to hospital as car leaves road after medical incident

Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Public urged to ‘stick to the rules’ over face masks

Face coverings will soon be mandatory in shops from Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Memorial to Orfordness lighthouse will be created following demolition

The demolition of the historic Orfordness lighthouse has begun before it tumbles into the sea. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police granted power to break up groups after boy racer complaints

The dispersal order was put in place in response to concerns regarding nuisance vehicles and dangerous driving Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Amazon is 25 this week - here’s 11 things you didn’t know about the online giant

It's been 25 years since the first purchase was made on Amazon back in 1995 Picture: Getty Images