Days numbered for Orfordness Lighthouse as demolition work nears its end

Work has continued this week to bring the lighthouse down Picture: NICHOLAS GOLD Archant

Work to bring down the iconic Orfordness lighthouse is coming to an end, its owner has revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Only a small amount of brickwork remains Picture: NICHOLAS GOLD Only a small amount of brickwork remains Picture: NICHOLAS GOLD

It was decided earlier this year that the lighthouse should be brought down safely as coastal erosion had destroyed some of the neighbouring buildings and threatened the structure itself.

The historic building was first opened to public in 2013, with a large number of tourists having passed through its doors.

A few weeks ago demolition began on demolishing the lighthouse which has stood on the site since 1792.

Work has begun to remove the brick work from the Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: NICHOLAS GOLD Work has begun to remove the brick work from the Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: NICHOLAS GOLD

WATCH: Look back inside Orfordness Lighthouse before demolition work began

The demolition work has now reached the final stage with brickwork now in the process of being removed.

“By Tuesday the whole thing will be down,” said Nicholas Gold who owns the lighthouse and is a trustee at the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust.

Mr Gold said that although it was sad to see the lighthouse come down, it had lasted longer thanks to the trust’s efforts.

“The while purpose was to keep it alive for people to visit for as long as possible,” said Mr Gold.

“We have achieved that.

You may also want to watch:

“If we had not put some of the defences in it would have happened four years ago.”

Carrying out the deconstruction work has not been easy but was worthwhile for the team as they sought to save as much of the structure as they could.

“It was built by the Georgians and the Victorians,” said Mr Gold.

“It put up a very good fight.”

“We have saved as many of the artefacts as we have planned for.”

Many parts of the lighthouse, including the glass room, have already been removed and will be safely stored.

Once the final bricks are brought down the teams on site will make the area safe before starting the mammoth mission of removing the demolition vehicles.

The next step for the artefacts rescued from the lighthouse will hopefully be a memorial, which the trust are hoping to create on the other side of the ness, subject to planning permission.

In order to do that the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust needs to fundraise.

“We hope that people will come to our aid for something that has been an iconic part of the landscape for the last 220 years,” said Mr Gold.

Anyone wishing to donate to the memorial fundraiser can send a cheque to the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust C/O Quay Street Orford IP12 2NU.

MORE: Challenging work to bring down iconic lighthouse continues