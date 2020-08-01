E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Days numbered for Orfordness Lighthouse as demolition work nears its end

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 August 2020

Work has continued this week to bring the lighthouse down Picture: NICHOLAS GOLD

Work has continued this week to bring the lighthouse down Picture: NICHOLAS GOLD

Archant

Work to bring down the iconic Orfordness lighthouse is coming to an end, its owner has revealed.

Only a small amount of brickwork remains Picture: NICHOLAS GOLDOnly a small amount of brickwork remains Picture: NICHOLAS GOLD

It was decided earlier this year that the lighthouse should be brought down safely as coastal erosion had destroyed some of the neighbouring buildings and threatened the structure itself.

The historic building was first opened to public in 2013, with a large number of tourists having passed through its doors.

A few weeks ago demolition began on demolishing the lighthouse which has stood on the site since 1792.

Work has begun to remove the brick work from the Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: NICHOLAS GOLDWork has begun to remove the brick work from the Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: NICHOLAS GOLD

WATCH: Look back inside Orfordness Lighthouse before demolition work began

The demolition work has now reached the final stage with brickwork now in the process of being removed.

“By Tuesday the whole thing will be down,” said Nicholas Gold who owns the lighthouse and is a trustee at the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust.

Mr Gold said that although it was sad to see the lighthouse come down, it had lasted longer thanks to the trust’s efforts.

“The while purpose was to keep it alive for people to visit for as long as possible,” said Mr Gold.

“We have achieved that.

You may also want to watch:

“If we had not put some of the defences in it would have happened four years ago.”

Carrying out the deconstruction work has not been easy but was worthwhile for the team as they sought to save as much of the structure as they could.

“It was built by the Georgians and the Victorians,” said Mr Gold.

“It put up a very good fight.”

“We have saved as many of the artefacts as we have planned for.”

Many parts of the lighthouse, including the glass room, have already been removed and will be safely stored.

Once the final bricks are brought down the teams on site will make the area safe before starting the mammoth mission of removing the demolition vehicles.

The next step for the artefacts rescued from the lighthouse will hopefully be a memorial, which the trust are hoping to create on the other side of the ness, subject to planning permission.

In order to do that the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust needs to fundraise.

“We hope that people will come to our aid for something that has been an iconic part of the landscape for the last 220 years,” said Mr Gold.

Anyone wishing to donate to the memorial fundraiser can send a cheque to the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust C/O Quay Street Orford IP12 2NU.

MORE: Challenging work to bring down iconic lighthouse continues

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tourists create parking chaos in Dedham, with locals saying it’s now ‘like Butlins’

Parking chaos in Dedham, near the River Stour, is causing uproar with residents. Picture: ARCHANT

A120 reopens after serious accident

The A120 has been closed by Essex Police following a serious collision at Coggeshall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 closed after serious motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk golf club says it will ban anyone who racially abused Kieron Dyer

Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist comments from another member. Picture: Steve Waller/www.stephenwaller.com

How to get involved when scaled down Antiques Roadshow visits Ipswich

Fiona Bruce will bring the Antiques Roadshow to Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: DENISE BRADLEY