Challenging work to bring down iconic lighthouse continues

The top of the lighthouse has now been completely removed Picture: CARL HUMPHREY ©CWHMedia

Work has continued this week to bring down the iconic lighthouse at Orfordness.

The glass lantern room came off Orfordness Lighthouse this week Picture: CARL HUMPHREY The glass lantern room came off Orfordness Lighthouse this week Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

The demolition of the centuries old structure began in earnest last week and followed concerns earlier this year that the lighthouse was under threat from erosion.

In recent years the iconic structure has got perilously close to the ocean - it was just 20m away from the shoreline in 2005, and 10m away in 2015.

With the bungalow next to the lighthouse claimed by the sea last year, there have long been concerns about the future of one of Suffolk’s best-loved attractions.

Contractors have been busy removing further parts of the structure this week with the glass lantern room the most recent part to be taken down.

Nicholas Gold, owner of the lighthouse, said that work continued to progress at the site.

“It’s been an extremely difficult job,” said Mr Gold.

“Taking apart and preserving artefacts so far up has been difficult.

“But with the staff from Anglian Demolition and RJ Crane hire we have been able to progress.”

Work to take down the building in its entirety is expected to take several weeks.

It is hoped that the structure will be preserved in the future through a memorial at a nearby location.

