E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Challenging work to bring down iconic lighthouse continues

PUBLISHED: 19:04 24 July 2020

The top of the lighthouse has now been completely removed Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

The top of the lighthouse has now been completely removed Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

©CWHMedia

Work has continued this week to bring down the iconic lighthouse at Orfordness.

The glass lantern room came off Orfordness Lighthouse this week Picture: CARL HUMPHREYThe glass lantern room came off Orfordness Lighthouse this week Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

The demolition of the centuries old structure began in earnest last week and followed concerns earlier this year that the lighthouse was under threat from erosion.

In recent years the iconic structure has got perilously close to the ocean - it was just 20m away from the shoreline in 2005, and 10m away in 2015.

With the bungalow next to the lighthouse claimed by the sea last year, there have long been concerns about the future of one of Suffolk’s best-loved attractions.

Contractors have been busy removing further parts of the structure this week with the glass lantern room the most recent part to be taken down.

Nicholas Gold, owner of the lighthouse, said that work continued to progress at the site.

“It’s been an extremely difficult job,” said Mr Gold.

“Taking apart and preserving artefacts so far up has been difficult.

“But with the staff from Anglian Demolition and RJ Crane hire we have been able to progress.”

MORE: WATCH: Look back inside Orfordness Lighthouse before demolition work began

Work to take down the building in its entirety is expected to take several weeks.

It is hoped that the structure will be preserved in the future through a memorial at a nearby location.

MORE: End of an era as preparations for demolition of iconic Orfordness Lighthouse begin

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moments lorry ploughs through level crossing safety barriers

A lorry has crashed through the barriers at the level crossing in Manningtree. Picture: NATIONAL RAIL

Busy road reopens after car left on roof following crash with campervan

The Street is closed in Cavenham after a Ford Mondeo was left on its roof following a crash with a campervan. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Concern over ‘first signs’ of virus spike in Essex

Essex County Council have confirmed the first signs of a regional outbreak of Covid-19 in the Harwich and Clacton area. Picture: NIGE BROWN

Man caught with his trousers down as he touched dementia patient

Trevor Robinson appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

5 holiday spots for those looking to stay close to Suffolk

Walton-on-the-Naze, a north Essex coastal town is popular with families for weekend getaways. Picture: Millie's Beach Huts