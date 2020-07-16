Work begins to bring down Orfordness lighthouse

Preparatory work has begun to bring down one of Suffolk’s most iconic landmarks, Orfordness Lighthouse.

It’s been known for sometime that the lighthouse would be brought down following concerns after severe winter storms.

Coastal erosion has threatened the lighthouse for many years, with the distance from the tower to the shoreline measuring around 20m in 2005 and just 10m, ten years later.

The cottage next to the lighthouse was claimed by the sea last year with concerns raised about the nearby coastguard station earlier this year.

It was confirmed at the end of January that the lighthouse would be demolished and that no further visitors would be able to visit the area.

Nicholas Gold, who owns the lighthouse and is a trustee of the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust confirmed on Thursday that preparatory work had begun to bring the lighthouse down.

“We are getting it ready,” said Mr Gold.

Mr Gold also confirmed that the process to bring down the lighthouse in its entirety would take a number of weeks.

It’s not clear at this stage when the first parts of the structure will be removed.