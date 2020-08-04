Video

WATCH: A look back at Ofordness Lighthouse as its demolition nears completion

Stunning images show Orfordness Lighthouse as work begins to take it down Picture: CHRIS EDGE Archant

Going, going, gone – here we take a look back at some pictures of the Orfordness Lighthouse as the landmark’s final bricks are removed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The glass lantern room came off Orfordness Lighthouse a few weeks ago. Picture: CARL HUMPHREY The glass lantern room came off Orfordness Lighthouse a few weeks ago. Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Work to bring down the iconic lighthouse – which was deemed ‘unsafe’ in February this year after an inspection by the council – is now coming to an end.

Nicholas Gold, who owns the lighthouse and is a trustee of the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust, said the demolition has reached its final stage, with just brickwork set to be removed.

MORE: Days numbered for Orfordness Lighthouse as demolition work nears its end

He said he was sad to see the lighthouse come down, after it had stood on the site since 1792 – a prominent landmark for more than 220 years.

He said “it put up a good fight”, but recent storms have caused severe erosion of the beach beneath the Grade II listed building.

Despite the best efforts of the trust and the defences which were put in place, the historic site had become “unsafe” for visitors.

Many parts of the lighthouse, including the glass room, have already been removed and will be safely stored.

The next step for the artefacts rescued from the lighthouse will hopefully be a memorial, which the trust wants to create on the other side of the ness, subject to planning permission.

Do you have any photographs of the iconic lighthouse to share? Get in touch with us here.