E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: A look back at Ofordness Lighthouse as its demolition nears completion

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 August 2020

Stunning images show Orfordness Lighthouse as work begins to take it down Picture: CHRIS EDGE

Stunning images show Orfordness Lighthouse as work begins to take it down Picture: CHRIS EDGE

Archant

Going, going, gone – here we take a look back at some pictures of the Orfordness Lighthouse as the landmark’s final bricks are removed.

The glass lantern room came off Orfordness Lighthouse a few weeks ago. Picture: CARL HUMPHREYThe glass lantern room came off Orfordness Lighthouse a few weeks ago. Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Work to bring down the iconic lighthouse – which was deemed ‘unsafe’ in February this year after an inspection by the council – is now coming to an end.

Nicholas Gold, who owns the lighthouse and is a trustee of the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust, said the demolition has reached its final stage, with just brickwork set to be removed.

MORE: Days numbered for Orfordness Lighthouse as demolition work nears its end

He said he was sad to see the lighthouse come down, after it had stood on the site since 1792 – a prominent landmark for more than 220 years.

He said “it put up a good fight”, but recent storms have caused severe erosion of the beach beneath the Grade II listed building.

Despite the best efforts of the trust and the defences which were put in place, the historic site had become “unsafe” for visitors.

Many parts of the lighthouse, including the glass room, have already been removed and will be safely stored.

The next step for the artefacts rescued from the lighthouse will hopefully be a memorial, which the trust wants to create on the other side of the ness, subject to planning permission.

Do you have any photographs of the iconic lighthouse to share? Get in touch with us here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspect bailed after pregnant woman allegedly assaulted on A14

A man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and later released on bail Picture: ARCHANT

New homes could transform vacant town centre site

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of existing buildings and proposed residential development of 31 one-bedroom flats on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Wellington Construction Ltd

Activists’ shock as centuries-old oak tree is removed

A protestor climbed the tree in Ixworth Roadto prevent it from being cut down Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Will Suffolk theatres reopen in time for panto season?

Chris Clarkson and Britt Lenting will star in last year's pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, at Bury's Theatre Royal Picture: AARON WEIGHT