WATCH: Look back inside Orfordness Lighthouse before demolition work began

PUBLISHED: 13:14 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 17 July 2020

Orfordness lighthouse as it opened its doors to the public for the very first time Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

As work begins to take apart Orfordness Lighthouse, we look back to when the lighthouse first opened to the public.

Parts of the lighthouse will be preserved for the future Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNParts of the lighthouse will be preserved for the future Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The lighthouse, which dates back to 1792 was sold to its current owner Nicholas Gold following its decommissioning in 2013.

Since then the lighthouse has been open for members of the public to visit.

This video shot in 2014, shows what was on offer for visitors seeing inside the lighthouse for the first time in its over 200 year long history.

Mr Gold was on hand to explain a little more about the history of the iconic Suffolk landmark.

A view from the top of the Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: SIMON PARKERA view from the top of the Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: SIMON PARKER

MORE: End of an era as preparations for demolition of iconic Orfordness Lighthouse begin

