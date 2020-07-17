WATCH: Look back inside Orfordness Lighthouse before demolition work began
PUBLISHED: 13:14 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 17 July 2020
Archant
As work begins to take apart Orfordness Lighthouse, we look back to when the lighthouse first opened to the public.
The lighthouse, which dates back to 1792 was sold to its current owner Nicholas Gold following its decommissioning in 2013.
Since then the lighthouse has been open for members of the public to visit.
This video shot in 2014, shows what was on offer for visitors seeing inside the lighthouse for the first time in its over 200 year long history.
Mr Gold was on hand to explain a little more about the history of the iconic Suffolk landmark.
MORE: End of an era as preparations for demolition of iconic Orfordness Lighthouse begin
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.