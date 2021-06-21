News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Latitude organisers feel 'sufficiently encouraged' after success of Download Festival

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:03 PM June 21, 2021   
Latitude 2018 festival.Picture: Nick Butcher

Latitude 2018 festival. Picture: Nick Butcher

The organiser of Latitude has said he is "sufficiently encouraged" to push ahead with the annual festival following the success of Download Festival this weekend

Melvin Benn has said that it is "100% evidence" that large-scale music events will be able to take place safely during the pandemic in the wake of the Download test event.

Mr Benn, who is managing director of Festival Republic and also organisers Download, said he saw "extraordinary" levels of compliance across the three-day festival. 

Mr Benn, said: "It’s extraordinary really. It’s really fantastic. I am very heart-warmed by it all.

“What is extraordinary about it is the level of compliance around the testing and requirements we have is absolutely extraordinary.

“In a way that you would expect when you are in the middle or towards the tail end of a pandemic, that level of compliance is extraordinary."

Mr Benn has been speaking with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport about the success of the Download Festival, and how music events can be held safely, and he said they are on board with the message. 

“I believe, and again there is no guarantee, but I believe the Government will come forward with a limited Government-backed insurance scheme," Mr Benn said. 

“It wouldn’t be everything that we want by any means but it would certainly be enough to encourage us to all get going again.”

Latitude is set to take place at Henham Park near Southwold between July 22 and 25. 

