Gallery

Roz Barnett and Di Smith at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas fair - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The people of Saxmundham came out in their hundreds for the town's Christmas lights switch-on festivities.

The fair on December 3 saw stalls, singing, dancing, street performers and Victorian costumes fill the High Street and other areas around the town.

Live music was part of the festive event in Saxmundham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was a Victorian theme, but also modern elements to the event.

Performers entertain the crowds at the Saxmundham Christmas lights switch-on event - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jeremy Smith, chairman of Saxmundham Town Council, said they were "delighted" with the response.

"Everyone seems to have had a wonderful evening. There was a lot to do and look at," he said. "A lot of effort went in from our team, including the town clerk, and also our Good Neighbours Scheme."

Shelley Curtis and Sammie Charlesworth at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas fair - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The event included a market with local craftspeople selling bespoke gifts, a Christmas window competition for under-14s, DJ lights and street food stalls and Alde and Blyth Community Radio (ABC Radio) was broadcasting live with musical acts.

Abbie and Natalie handing out hot chocolate at the Saxmundham Victorian Christmas fair - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Smith added: "It shows the potential of our town as well. We think the mix of old and new it brought together is a really good sign for our town's future."

Roz Barnett, Jeremy Smith and Di Smith at the event - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown








