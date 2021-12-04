Gallery
Organisers 'delighted' with Victorian Christmas fair
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The people of Saxmundham came out in their hundreds for the town's Christmas lights switch-on festivities.
The fair on December 3 saw stalls, singing, dancing, street performers and Victorian costumes fill the High Street and other areas around the town.
There was a Victorian theme, but also modern elements to the event.
Jeremy Smith, chairman of Saxmundham Town Council, said they were "delighted" with the response.
"Everyone seems to have had a wonderful evening. There was a lot to do and look at," he said. "A lot of effort went in from our team, including the town clerk, and also our Good Neighbours Scheme."
The event included a market with local craftspeople selling bespoke gifts, a Christmas window competition for under-14s, DJ lights and street food stalls and Alde and Blyth Community Radio (ABC Radio) was broadcasting live with musical acts.
Mr Smith added: "It shows the potential of our town as well. We think the mix of old and new it brought together is a really good sign for our town's future."