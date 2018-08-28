Sunshine and Showers

Oustanding! School gets top marks in Ofsted inspection

PUBLISHED: 09:13 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:13 09 November 2018

Principal of the Thomas Wolsey School, Helen MacDougal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Principal of the Thomas Wolsey School, Helen MacDougal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A school which specialises in teaching children with learning difficulties has received a top level Ofsted report.

Children celebrated the news about their achievement Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren celebrated the news about their achievement Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy was awarded the “outstanding” Ofsted rating on Wednesday, November 8 - to the joy of the school staff and pupils.

The academy provides specialist education for 94 children, all of which have physical, sensory, medical and/or learning needs.

Principal Helen MacDougal received high praise from inspectors. She was commended for her determination and a constant desire to improve the school.

Ms MacDougal said: “It is so lovely to have your work recognised. The Ofsted report is a fantastic confirmation of what we do here.

Children at the Thomas Wolsey were overjoyed when they discovered they had received an Outstanding Ofsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren at the Thomas Wolsey were overjoyed when they discovered they had received an Outstanding Ofsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It is very hard to tick all of those boxes when it comes to reports, because we don’t fit into any of them at a special school.

“But I like that we are a special school, we have special people here.

“It is a lot harder to work in an environment like this but it is so rewarding - you don’t get that at a mainstream school.”

Ms MacDougal also talked at length about the risks the school has taken in stripping back the academy’s curriculum and providing tailored learning for the pupils.

Children and staff celebrate the news Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren and staff celebrate the news Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She said: “We’ve had to be brave.

“The teachers worked with myself to restructure the curriculum to provide the children with all the skills that they will need.

“It’s also about tracking that progress, it is not conventional progress and it might be small but it’s there and you have to celebrate it.”

The Ofsted report also highlighted the good working relationship between the academy and its sponsor, Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT).

Principal of the Thomas Wolsey School, Helen MacDougal is thrilled with their Outstanding Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPrincipal of the Thomas Wolsey School, Helen MacDougal is thrilled with their Outstanding Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thomas Wolsey joined the trust in February. The OAT has further strengthened the school and put in place a new system for ongoing improvement.

Nick Hudson, chief executive of Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “I am thrilled that Ofsted have formally recognised the dedication and hard work of Helen MacDougal and all the team at Thomas Wolsey. ”

Ms MacDougal echoed her colleague, she said: “Ormiston provide such vital support, I’m glad the report picked up on the strong work we do together.”

Man 'seriously injured' in hit and run

08:35 Dominic Moffitt
A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit and run.

Updated Why did an air ambulance land in Christchurch Park yesterday?

2 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

An air ambulance was called to Christchurch Park yesterday to reports of a man suffering a medical emergency.

Pair jailed for playing part in series of ram raids across eastern region

08:36 Adam Howlett
Tony Smith, 19, from Willingham, Cambridgeshire, and Charlie Oakley, 26, of Shefford, Bedfordshire, have been jailed for their involvement in a spate of ram raids Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE POLICE

Two men have been jailed after pleading guilty to playing a part in a series of ram raids across seven counties - including raids in Newmarket and Thetford.

Train louts warned as police rail patrols stepped up

08:15 Andrew Papworth
Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY

People who cause disruption on trains have been warned that police will crack down on them as patrols are stepped up on a real service.

Car in 'dangerous condition' with bumper ripped off is stopped

08:10 Andrew Papworth
The car with the ripped off bumper that was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A car with its entire front bumper ripped off was stopped by police for being in a “dangerous condition”.

'Our daughter's life was worth little more than three weeks' shopping' - Parents' anger at £320 fine for death driver

08:09 Simon Parkin
Helen Lovegrove who was killed when the taxi she was travelling in was hit by another car near Thetford. Picture: Caroline Vincent

The parents of Helen Lovegrove have spoken of their devastating loss and anger at the sentence for the driver who admitted causing her death by careless driving.

