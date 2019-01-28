Partly Cloudy

Major school revamp could mean new building for 900 pupils

28 January, 2019 - 16:10
Ormiston Endeavour Academy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ormiston Endeavour Academy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

A major regeneration of one of Ipswich’s main schools could see a new building for up to 900 pupils created as part of a bid to raise educational standards.

A new building is planned at Ormiston Endeavour Aacademy. Picture: SIMON PARKERA new building is planned at Ormiston Endeavour Aacademy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

The Department for Education has developed an application for a major revamp of the Ormiston Endeavour Academy site as part of the government’s Priority Schools Building Programme, designed to renovate the schools which are in the worst condition and in need of urgent repair.

If its plans are approved by Ipswich Borough Council next month, it would see a 5,472sq m new school building created with 30 new classrooms including science laboratories, an ICT room, four rooms for music, art and drama and five design and technology rooms.

There would also a multi-purpose hall, dining and kitchen facilities and an activity studio, as well as a multi-use games area (MUGA).

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application by architects Jestico + Whiles said the former Thurleston High School’s existing buildings “will be largely demolished”, although some - such as the sports hall - would be retained.

The plans for the new building at Ormiston Endeavour Academy have been widely welcomed by the community. Picture: SIMON PARKERThe plans for the new building at Ormiston Endeavour Academy have been widely welcomed by the community. Picture: SIMON PARKER

A spokesman for Ormiston Endeavour Academy said: “We are very excited about the planning application we have submitted for the regeneration and partial rebuild of the Ormiston Endeavour Academy site, in conjunction with the Department for Education.

“This application is part of the government’s Priority School Building Programme and will enable us to create new high-quality learning spaces which will provide further excellent opportunities for our students and help us raise standards even higher.

“If approved, the new site will enable us to implement sustainable improvements across the school buildings, which will support teaching, learning and our overall vision to continue to deliver the highest quality education to all students.”

The design and access statement described the end goal as being “about creating improvements in educational outcomes and contributing to raising educational achievement”.

Sophie Meudec, borough councillor for the Whitton ward - where Ormiston Endeavour is situated - said she was “very, very pleased” with the plans.

Even though there are some concerns over access to the site, she said most residents are happy with the plans.

She added: “It will hopefully have the latest equipment and it will be a good way to motivate people to achieve.”

