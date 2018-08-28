How you can help Ormiston Families this Christmas

Ormiston Families' vision for every child is that they are loved, nurtured and valued zest photography

Ormiston Families is calling on the community to support its new ‘Add a splash of colour this Christmas’ fundraising campaign between now and January.

Featuring its mascot Penelope Penguin, the pack offers businesses a festive resources pack including 12 fundraising ideas to help the charity.

Chief executive Allan Myatt, said: “Adding a splash of colour this Christmas will raise valuable funds to help us support children, young people and families facing a difficult time over the festive season.

“Every pound raised will contribute towards the charity’s wide ranging support for children, young people and families in the East of England.”

Ormiston Families is based in Ipswich and provides support for children and young people. To find out more visit the Ormiston Families website.