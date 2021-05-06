News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Go the Whole Hog - and battle muddy course for charity team

Judy Rimmer

Published: 3:49 PM May 6, 2021   
Dean Harvey and Tristan Stiff of AccuGrit will take part in the Whole Hog event at Wantisden Valley

Dean Harvey and Tristan Stiff of AccuGrit will take part in the Whole Hog event at Wantisden Valley as part of the Ormiston Families team - Credit: AccuGrit

Are you brave enough to battle the Whole Hog obstacle course for a good cause?

East of England charity Ormiston Families is looking for 40 people to become their dedicated team for the event.

The five-mile muddy course will be back this year at Wantisden Valley, near Woodbridge, on Sunday, October 10.

As part of its 40th anniversary year, Ormiston Families wants to recruit 40 people to complete the 30-obstacle event.

Funds raised will go to programmes supporting families throughout Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Essex.

Vicky Matthews, the charity's philanthropy manager, said: “We’re asking for each person to raise £100 to participate, which could fund a practitioner for a day in supporting a child or family in the East of England.

"So we hope that will fuel the desire to help us and to contribute to a really important cause.”

All selected team members will receive entry to the event, Ormiston Families and event t-shirts, a water bottle, an outdoor summer training session and a Whole Hog medal.

Suffolk company AccuGrit has already signed up to the Ormiston Families team.

Managing director Dean Harvey said: “It certainly won’t be an easy challenge, but we’re very much looking forward to it and hope it will raise a lot of funds during the charity’s anniversary year.”

For more details about taking part in the Whole Hog on behalf of Ormiston Families, email incomegeneration@ormistonfamilies.org.uk


