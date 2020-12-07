E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Parents told to collect their children after school confirms coronavirus cases

PUBLISHED: 13:40 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 07 December 2020

Year 8 pupils at Ormiston Sudbury Academy have been sent home to self-isolate over coronavirus fears Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Parents of Year 8 pupils at Ormiston Sudbury Academy have been told to collect their children after two people tested positive for Covid-19.

Parents were made aware of the coronavirus cases earlier today and told to collect their children as a matter of urgency by principal Caroline Wilson.

The school said the decision is a precautionary measure as pupils may have been in close proximity to someone with the two people who have tested positive.

A spokeswoman for the academy did not confirm whether those who have tested positive are students or staff, but stressed the school remains safe for other pupils.

She said: “Given the robust safety measures we have in place at the academy, we have been able to respond immediately and these students are now accessing remote learning from home, to limit any disruption to their education.

“The academy is safe to remain open to all other students, as a result of the various stringent safety measures we have in place.

“Our absolute priority continues to be the health, safety and wellbeing of our whole school community and we will carry on working closely with Public Health England to ensure we are taking all the necessary precautions.”

