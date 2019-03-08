Breaking

One lane closed of Orwell Bridge due to broken down tractor

One lane of the Orwell Bridge on the A14 is currently closed as Suffolk police deal with a broken down tractor

One lane of the Orwell Bridge is currently closed as Suffolk police deal with a broken down tractor.

The tractor broke down in the middle of the bridge around 5.50pm.

Police are currently on the scene, although a spokesman for the force said recovery for the vehicle could be a tricky task.

The spokesman said: "We were called to the scene at 5.53pm.

"The sugar beet vehicle cannot be moved and we are trying to arrange recovery.

"Lane one eastbound remains closed."

Traffic maps in the area show severe delays from the Copdock interchange (junction 55) onwards.