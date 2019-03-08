Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Town's U23s play-off clash delayed due to Orwell Bridge closure

PUBLISHED: 19:45 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:45 30 April 2019

Portman Road under a grey cloudy sky this moring, March 28. Sunny spells may come to Suffolk and Essex later today Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town’s U23s play-off semi-final game against Birmingham City has been delayed by 30 minutes due to traffic problems.

The club took to Twitter shortly before kick-off to confirm that their opponents had only just arrived in Ipswich due to heavy traffic, with the game originally scheduled to begin at 7pm.

Traffic delays had been caused after police closed the Orwell Bridge for more than two hours following an incident in which one man was taken to hospital.

Police later re-opened the bridge shortly before 5pm, although it took some time for congestion on the westbound carriageway, which at its worst saw tailbacks as far back as Claydon, to clear.

Both clubs are vying for a place in the Professional Development League Two play-off finals following successful campaigns.

Town's youngsters ended the season top of the league's southern division with 52 points, while their opponents finished second in the northern division on 48 points.

Defender Corrie Ndaba will be captaining the young blues' side.

