Storm Dennis: Ipswich Town fans warned Orwell Bridge will close at 3pm today

The Orwell Bridge is due to close by 3pm today due to high wind speeds.

A14 Orwell Bridge -* Weekend Update* The winds are expected to break our thresholds at 1500 Saturday 15th Feb. Therefore the bridge will be closed by 1500 Saturday 15th Feb. We will monitor the wind speeds and close it as necessary. 1/3 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 14, 2020

Storm Dennis is bringing gusts of up to 60mph to the county, potentially causing further damage following Storm Ciara.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place, which means some disruption to travel is likely and there could be some short-term loss of power.

Highways England said the winds are expected to break its thresholds by 3pm therefore the bridge will be shut by then.

They added the bridge will remain closed until about 7am tomorrow when wind speeds will decrease to below threshold levels.

Ipswich Town play Burton at home today meaning fans could face gridlock as they exit Portman Road after the final whistle.

The threshold for closing the Orwell Bridge is around 50mph.

A spokesman said: "We will monitor the wind speeds and close it as necessary.

"We will keep you informed of any further updates and changes to the closure/opening times as we receive further forecast updates."

