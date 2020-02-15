E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Storm Dennis: Ipswich Town fans warned Orwell Bridge will close at 3pm today

PUBLISHED: 08:44 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 15 February 2020

Stock image of the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Stock image of the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge is due to close by 3pm today due to high wind speeds.

Storm Dennis is bringing gusts of up to 60mph to the county, potentially causing further damage following Storm Ciara.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place, which means some disruption to travel is likely and there could be some short-term loss of power.

Highways England said the winds are expected to break its thresholds by 3pm therefore the bridge will be shut by then.

They added the bridge will remain closed until about 7am tomorrow when wind speeds will decrease to below threshold levels.

Ipswich Town play Burton at home today meaning fans could face gridlock as they exit Portman Road after the final whistle.

The threshold for closing the Orwell Bridge is around 50mph.

A spokesman said: "We will monitor the wind speeds and close it as necessary.

"We will keep you informed of any further updates and changes to the closure/opening times as we receive further forecast updates."

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of 'active shooter'

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

