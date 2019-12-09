E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

PUBLISHED: 10:24 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 09 December 2019

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Archant

The Orwell Bridge has reopened in both directions after police were called to deal with an incident.

Police were called at 9.55am to reports of concerns for a man's safety, and the bridge was closed in both directions.

But traffic was released at 10.16am, police confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said enquiries were still ongoing regarding the man.

Highways England said this morning that there were no plans to close the bridge due to wind.

The organisation says it plans to monitor wind speeds during the morning.

Most Read

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

Mum warns shoppers after being hit with parking fine at Ipswich retail park

Unwanted Christmas post - Emma Bangay was unaware of the new parking restrictions at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Fears of scarlet fever outbreak after 14 cases reported in a week

Laura Hutton, of Bury St Edmunds, with her son Kylan Downey who caught scarlet fever Picture: LAURA HUTTON

Most Read

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

Mum warns shoppers after being hit with parking fine at Ipswich retail park

Unwanted Christmas post - Emma Bangay was unaware of the new parking restrictions at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Fears of scarlet fever outbreak after 14 cases reported in a week

Laura Hutton, of Bury St Edmunds, with her son Kylan Downey who caught scarlet fever Picture: LAURA HUTTON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners unite in calling for a pause before ‘onslaught’ of energy projects ‘devastates’ region

Speakers and campaigners at the Suffolk 'Energy Coast' meeting at Aldeburgh Cinema Picture: GARY WAPLE

‘It’s a fantastic place to be’ – ex-Ipswich Town star Bowditch on Stow’s success

Stowmarket Town's attacking midfielder, Dean Bowditch. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists