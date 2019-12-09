Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART Archant

The Orwell Bridge has reopened in both directions after police were called to deal with an incident.

Police were called at 9.55am to reports of concerns for a man's safety, and the bridge was closed in both directions.

But traffic was released at 10.16am, police confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said enquiries were still ongoing regarding the man.

Highways England said this morning that there were no plans to close the bridge due to wind.

The organisation says it plans to monitor wind speeds during the morning.