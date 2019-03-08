Sunshine and Showers

Uncertainty over Orwell Bridge closure continues as Storm Gareth hits Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 06:05 13 March 2019

Storm Gareth could bring strong winds causing disruption today Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Storm Gareth could bring strong winds causing disruption today Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Archant

A yellow weather warning is in place as East Anglia braces itself for the arrival of Storm Gareth which is expected to batteri the region with wind speeds of up to 60mph.

The Atlantic storm is slowly moving across the UK, hitting the east this morning, bringing strong winds throughout the day and potentially forcing the Orwell Bridge to close.

Highways England will closely monitor wind speeds today in case it needs to order the closure of the Orwell Bridge.

Officials at Ipswich Borough Council will be meeting early this morning to appraise the situation as its develops.

In the event of the closoure of the Orwell Bridge, there will be widespread congestion as traffic is diverted through Ipswich.

The borough council has already issued a warning to Ipswich residents to keep away from wooded areas as the Storm strikes.

A decision on whether to open or close the town’s major parks will also be taken early on. However, some open spaces cannot be locked and a warning is going out to keep away from wooded areas in the expected high winds.

Any update on the closure of the bridge will be announced on our website as we receive the news.

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Orwell Bridge to close in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge will be closed from 7am. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk and Essex MPs prepare for more long days of Brexit debates

MPs in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

New support offered to mothers looking to quit smoking in Suffolk

black and white view of a pregnant woman with one hand on her boom and holding a cigarette with other

‘It was eerily silent’: Memories of the Gillingham helicopter disaster five years on

The helicopter crash scene on farmland at Gillingham in Norfolk which killed four people. Picture: James Bass

Man admits child porn offences

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
