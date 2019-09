Orwell Bridge closed for short time last night

The Orwell Bridge was closed for a short time last night following concerns for the welfare of a person.

The bridge was closed in both directions at just after 11pm while police and the ambulance service dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the bridge reopened after 22 minutes following the successful resolution of the incident.