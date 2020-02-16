Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED
PUBLISHED: 07:16 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 16 February 2020
SARAH LUCY BROWN
The Orwell Bridge is currently closed - and is due to remain shut until 9am today.
Storm Dennis has brought strong winds of up to 65mph and rain to the region, which has a yellow Met Office warning in place.
The bridge was closed by highways officials at 3pm yesterday as wind speeds were above the threshold of about 50mph.
Today, Highways England has said they expect to reopen this stretch of the A14 at 9am.
They tweeted: "We are monitoring the wind speeds for the #OrwellBridge and expect to have it reopened by 0900hrs. We will keep you updated throughout the morning. Thank you for your patience."
Forecasters said wind speeds were expected to be between 50-60mph throughout last night, with a chance of gusts of up to 65mph during the morning.
As the heavier rain clears, the strong winds will also tail off into the afternoon.
A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place, which means some disruption to travel is likely and there could be some short-term loss of power.