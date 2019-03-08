E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Police incident' closes Orwell Bridge - but now open

PUBLISHED: 12:33 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 08 September 2019

A14 traffic near the Orwell bridge Picture: ARCHANT

A14 traffic near the Orwell bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The Orwell Bridge was closed due to a "police incident", but has now reopened.

Drivers reported traffic chaos around A14 junction 56 (Wherstead Interchange) and an ambulance heading towards the traffic.

Highways England tweeted that the carriageway from junction 56 to 57 had been stopped in both directions for "a police incident".

But about 15 minutes ago they said traffic had been released and all lanes were open.

-This story will be updated as we have more information.

