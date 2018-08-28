Doubts expressed over ‘new town’ near Ipswich

There are plans for a new garden village on an area adjacent to the A12 and Bucklesham Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A developer’s proposals for a new community with thousands of homes to the east of Ipswich are not part of a future vision for the area, council officials are insisting.

Cheshire-based developers Gladman wants to build the “Orwell Green Garden Village” between Trinity Park and the village of Bucklesham.

Despite its name the company wants to build up to 2,700 homes – which could create a community of 5,000-7,000 people on a 355-acre site.

It also wants to build a shopping centre, community facilities and a new school – and to put a new roundabout on the A12 just north of the Seven Hills interchange.

However, while the company is carrying out consultations – Suffolk Coastal District Council says its proposals are “speculative” and do not fit in with current thinking for a new local plan which is being prepared.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are aware of this proposed development but, as yet, no planning application has been received by Suffolk Coastal District Council.

“This site is not one that is identified as being considered for future development at this time within the draft Local Plan, which is currently being finalised by Suffolk Coastal before being submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for Examination in March 2019.”

Local councillor Susan Harvey, who is also vice-chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “These plans are purely speculative. We have identified where the new homes are needed in the district right through to 2036, and the new Local Plan does not include this proposal.

“I understand that people living in Bucklesham and the area around here will be concerned – but I really don’t think there is any need for these homes and little likelihood of this proposal ever being built.”

The Local Plan does include the new development near Adastral Park with 2,000 new homes and community facilities to be built at Martlesham Heath, not far from Bucklesham, which is expected to put more pressure on local roads including the A12.

Gladman, meanwhile, has sent leaflets to local residents inviting them to an exhibition of the plans at Foxhall and Bucklesham Village Hall between 4pm and 7pm on Friday and at Woodbridge Library between 9am and noon on Saturday.