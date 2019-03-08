E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Orwell Green proposals withdrawn after East Suffolk planners say no

PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 August 2019

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development - which have now been withdrawn Picture: GLADMAN

Gladman

Controversial proposals to build a new 2,700-home town between Ipswich and Trimley have been withdrawn after East Suffolk planners told developers their plans were unacceptable.

The masterplan for the Orwell Green development Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTSThe masterplan for the Orwell Green development Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Developers Gladman and the Orwell Settlement Trustees had proposed building a new "Orwell Green Garden Village" between the A14, Foxhall, and Bucklesham - a proposal that caused widespread anger in an area where a new community is already planned for nearby Adastral Park at Martlesham.

East Suffolk Council said Gladman had formally withdrawn the application on Thursday after further discussions with planning officers.

David Ritchie, Cabinet Member for Planning and Coastal Management said: "The council has clearly expressed to the applicants that this unplanned proposal is not supported and not in accordance with the current development plan or the emerging Local Plan for the former Suffolk Coastal area.

"The Council was in the process of preparing a report for the September Strategic Planning Committee, recommending refusal of the application.

Patricia O'Brien welcomed the withdrawal of the Orwell Green plans. Picture: SIMON PARKER.Patricia O'Brien welcomed the withdrawal of the Orwell Green plans. Picture: SIMON PARKER.

"The council welcomes the applicants' decision to withdraw this application and the council remains well placed to protect against unplanned growth over future years through its recently published position confirming that the council has a deliverable supply of over seven years' worth of housing land for the area."

The plan was unveiled in May and prompted concern and anger on the eastern side of Ipswich.

In its application Gladman said: "This proposal for a new garden village in East Suffolk is an effective way to deliver housing within an appropriate time frame and with a critical mass that will facilitate the delivery of infrastructure such as schools, health centres and transport improvements to the benefit of new and existing communities."

Local county councillor Patricia O'Brien wrote to Gladman just last week telling them the proposal represented over development which would damage the local environment.

She welcomed the news about the withdrawal: "I am pleased to hear that. This was a development that is not needed and one that the area could not sustain.

"I just hope this is a withdrawal for good - and that it is not something that comes back to the council again in a different form."

