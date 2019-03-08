Housing association pays for a day of children’s hospice care

Orwell Housing paid for a day of care and support from East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) across Suffolk. Pictures: EAST ANGLIA'S CHILDREN'S HOSPICES Archant

Suffolk-based Orwell Housing raised more than £7,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, which was used to pay for a day of palliative care for Suffolk children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From skydiving to a 55-mile walk, the housing association’s 600 staff have spent the last 12 months fundraising for the charity that cares for children with life-threatening conditions, raising enough to pay for a day’s care on Friday, March 7.

Victoria Matthews, EACH Suffolk Corporate Fundraiser, said: “Orwell Housing have had a fantastic 12 months, going above and beyond in their commitment to supporting EACH, and their efforts are going to make a real difference today. We really appreciate their kindness and support.”

Last July, housing association staff walked 55 miles from Southwold to Ipswich to commemorate 55 years of service, which included an overnight camp in a colleagues garden.

More staff will attend a volunteering day at the hospice’s Treehouse centre in Ipswich in April.

Wendy Evans-Hendrick, Orwell Housing CEO, said: “It made us proud to support EACH with their fundraising efforts as it’s such a worthwhile cause. All the staff got involved and really enjoyed themselves in doing so.”