114 years old and still going strong! Why Oswald has driven this car for 65 years

13 June, 2020 - 19:14
Oswald Simpson with his 1906 Wolesley Siddely, which was his first car 65 years ago Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Oswald Simpson with his 1906 Wolesley Siddely, which was his first car 65 years ago Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

If love is growing old together, then Oswald Simpson’s decades of tender care for his 1906 Wolseley Siddeley could be one of the greatest romances ever told.

Janet and Oswald Simpson used his 1906 Wolesley Siddeley on their wedding day in 1960. Picture: Ivan UnderwoodJanet and Oswald Simpson used his 1906 Wolesley Siddeley on their wedding day in 1960. Picture: Ivan Underwood

For the 85-year-old has owned and driven a relic of automobile history for 65 years - and has incredibly used it to mark both his wedding and his diamond anniversary.

Having served in Korea in the 1950s, Mr Simpson returned home to Suffolk and decided to buy the five-seater open tourer for the princely sum of £460 as a 21st birthday present to himself.

At that time, he could’ve bought himself anything from a Ford Thunderbird, a Chevrolet Bel Air or one of the very first Land Rovers – although he’d have needed to wait until 1959 for the first Mini.

But the 15bhp vehicle was perfect for transporting his wife Janet from their wedding in Wetheringsett to their reception at The Limes Hotel, Needham Market on June 8 1960.

The 1906 Wolesley Siddeley transported Oswald and Janet Simpson to their wedding reception at The Limes Hotel in Needham Market in 1960. Picture: Ivan UnderwoodThe 1906 Wolesley Siddeley transported Oswald and Janet Simpson to their wedding reception at The Limes Hotel in Needham Market in 1960. Picture: Ivan Underwood

The antiques dealer admits the car is “not easy” to drive, with no power steering and an old-style crash gearbox, where the engine speed must be just right before every shift.

Forget air conditioning, parking sensors, a built-in sat nav or any of the other mod cons of today’s cars - Mr Simpson’s 114-year-old Wolesley doesn’t even have a speedometer, and he has no idea of its mileage.

He added: “It was 49 years old when I bought it, and it wasn’t in the best shape.”

Yet with some love and attention - including completely re-upholstering the vehicle in 1963 and repainting it to its original maroon and black colour - it has stood the test of time, when so many other vehicles have ended up on the scrap heap.

Oswald and Janet Simpson, pictured here celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in 2010. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOswald and Janet Simpson, pictured here celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in 2010. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

And this month, the Elmsett resident even took the vehicle out on a short drive to celebrate his diamond wedding anniversary, just as he did for his golden wedding anniversary in 2010.

There cannot be many people who have celebrated their wedding and their diamond anniversary in the same car, with Mr Simpson saying: “I would’ve thought it was a record.”

Asked why he had kept the Wolesley for so long, Mr Simpson said: “It’s a one-off. It’s unique.

“I don’t know what she’s worth. She’s very difficult to drive – there’s no power steering, if you want to turn in it’s very stiff, with a wooden steering wheel.

Mr and Mrs Simpson's wedding, along with the Wolesley Siddeley, were featured in the East Anglian Daily Times in 1960. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMr and Mrs Simpson's wedding, along with the Wolesley Siddeley, were featured in the East Anglian Daily Times in 1960. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“She has got a crash gearbox, which is not easy.

“I have just looked after it, cared for it and kept it in good condition.

“This car is purely a little bit of interest and fun for me.”

Mr Simpson thinks the maximum speed the car can travel at is 40mph, although he said: “I don’t push her at all.

Oswald and Janet Simpson are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOswald and Janet Simpson are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“She is ancient and doesn’t want to be pushed too hard these days – like me!” he joked.

“We’re just old together and we take it steady.”

Oswald and Janet Simpson are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOswald and Janet Simpson are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Oswald Simpson with his 1906 Wolesley Siddeley, which was his first car 65 years ago. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOswald Simpson with his 1906 Wolesley Siddeley, which was his first car 65 years ago. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Simpson says the car is 'difficult to drive' but is a 'one-off'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMr Simpson says the car is 'difficult to drive' but is a 'one-off'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drive 24