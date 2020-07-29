Bungalow development refused amid catalogue of concerns
PUBLISHED: 11:09 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 29 July 2020
A developer’s plans to build a series of bungalows in Otley have been blocked over fears it would not ‘preserve the character of the countryside’.
Kelvin Lait submitted proposals to East Suffolk Council in May to build seven homes in land off Church Road.
The developer said the bungalows would provide much-needed housing for elderly residents in the village and the design would “maintain the character of the countryside”.
However, the application attracted several objections from the community, with many voicing concerns over highway safety and the lack of a footpath that would connect the development with the village.
Otley Parish Council were also opposed to the plans, saying they had “grave concerns” over pedestrian safety and said the development was “harmful to the character of the village”.
Planners at East Suffolk have now refused the application, noting how the site was outside the boundary for their Local Plan for homes.
The council also raised concerns over the development’s impact on wildlife due to the presence of a nearby pond and trees.
