Fire crews battling 10-acre field blaze

PUBLISHED: 16:26 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 12 August 2020

Fields have been left damaged in Otley following a field fire Picture: ANGUS WILLIAMS

Emergency services were called to a fire in Otley this afternoon after 10-acres of crop and stubble were found alight.

Fire crews were sent to Helmingham Road in Otley Picture: ANGUS WILLIAMSFire crews were sent to Helmingham Road in Otley Picture: ANGUS WILLIAMS

Fire crews were called at around 3.30pm to Helmingham Road in Otley.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that initially six appliances had been called to the scene but only four attended.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they had been made aware of the incident but had not attended.

A stop was called on the fire at 4.25pm.

