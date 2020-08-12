Updated
Fire crews battling 10-acre field blaze
PUBLISHED: 16:26 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 12 August 2020
Archant
Emergency services were called to a fire in Otley this afternoon after 10-acres of crop and stubble were found alight.
Fire crews were sent to Helmingham Road in Otley Picture: ANGUS WILLIAMS
Fire crews were called at around 3.30pm to Helmingham Road in Otley.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that initially six appliances had been called to the scene but only four attended.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they had been made aware of the incident but had not attended.
A stop was called on the fire at 4.25pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.