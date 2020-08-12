Fire crews battling 10-acre field blaze

Fields have been left damaged in Otley following a field fire Picture: ANGUS WILLIAMS Archant

Emergency services were called to a fire in Otley this afternoon after 10-acres of crop and stubble were found alight.

Fire crews were sent to Helmingham Road in Otley Picture: ANGUS WILLIAMS Fire crews were sent to Helmingham Road in Otley Picture: ANGUS WILLIAMS

Fire crews were called at around 3.30pm to Helmingham Road in Otley.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that initially six appliances had been called to the scene but only four attended.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they had been made aware of the incident but had not attended.

A stop was called on the fire at 4.25pm.