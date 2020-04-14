Theft of ride-on lawn mower prompts police appeal
PUBLISHED: 17:23 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 14 April 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses after a black and yellow sit-on lawn mower was stolen in a burglary in Otley.
Officers report that at some point between 3pm on Thursday, April 2 and 5pm on Saturday, April 4, unknown offenders forced entry into a locked garage within the village and once inside, a black and yellow Stia Estate 710 ride on lawn mower was stolen.
Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
They ask anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/19680/20.
Anyone with information should call 101 or visit this website.
