WATCH: Teachers send S Club 7-inspired video to primary school students

PUBLISHED: 11:04 22 May 2020

Staff at Otley and Witnesham Federated Primary Schools produced a video for their students stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: OTLEY AND WITNESHAM FEDERATED PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Teachers and staff at two Suffolk primary schools reached for the stars to create a heartwarming video for their students stuck at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Otley and Witnesham Federated Primary Schools remain closed to most students during the lockdown, with teachers setting their students work online.

But with both teachers and students missing normal school life, the staff decided to Bring the House Down by singing and dancing along to the hit song Reach - and create a real S Club Party atmosphere.

And many students decided to send videos back in response.

Michaela Harris, executive headteacher of the schools, said: “We just felt everything was a bit removed by being all online, so we wanted to added a personal touch.

“It was so nice to see students smiling. They are missing school and their friends.

“But it is nice that they are doing loads of things that they enjoy and staying safe.”

