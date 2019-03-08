Motorcyclist in hospital in critical condition following collision

A man is in a critical condition this morning following a collision on Sands Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man was taken to hospital during the early hours of Sunday morning following a collision between a motorcycle and a tree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called to Sands Lane in Oulton Broad at 3.08am following reports of the collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a man had been taken to James Paget Hospital in a critical condition following the collision.

The road remains closed at this time.