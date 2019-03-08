Motorcyclist in hospital in critical condition following collision
PUBLISHED: 06:56 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:29 17 November 2019
Archant
A man was taken to hospital during the early hours of Sunday morning following a collision between a motorcycle and a tree.
Officers were called to Sands Lane in Oulton Broad at 3.08am following reports of the collision.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a man had been taken to James Paget Hospital in a critical condition following the collision.
The road remains closed at this time.