Shoppers and diners in Bury St Edmunds are being encouraged to support a new ‘Spend It’ campaign - which could see thousands of pounds pledged to the area's economy.
The Our Bury St Edmunds Gift Card, launched last year, has already seen nearly £40,000-worth of cards purchased.
It is hoped more people will use it when further venues open following the relaxation of Covid restrictions on May 17.
It can currently be used in almost 60 different outlets in the town centre from boutiques to bike shops, and cafes to cinemas.
Customers are invited to share where they have spent their local gift card, by liking or following Town and City Gift Cards on Twitter or Facebook and tagging the company on their photo.
They will then put into a prize draw to win a £100 Town and City Gift Card of their choice.
Mark Cordell, chief executive at Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district, said: “The Our Bury St Edmunds Gift Card is a fantastic way to support local businesses - but for businesses to benefit, we need gift cards to be spent.
"If you’ve bought or been given an Our Bury St Edmunds Gift Card recently, please find it, check out all of the places accepting the gift card and get out and enjoy spending it.
"It has been a tough year for businesses, and they will appreciate your custom more than you could know.”