Published: 10:52 AM April 20, 2021

A special Entrepreneur Zone for new businesses looking to start trading at outdoor events and festivals will be in place at this year's Our Bury St Edmunds Whitsun Fayre.

The zone will give newer businesses the chance to trade alongside like-minded individuals with the potential to swap advice and tips about how they have developed their businesses.

The annual Whitsun fayre, which takes place over the bank holiday weekend, traditionally focusses on gardening, plants and flowers and will also welcome hand-made crafts and farmer's market-style stalls this year.

With last year's fayre cancelled due to the pandemic Our Bury St Edmunds has decided not to include some of the usual elements this year to ensure the event is as Covid secure as possible.

Events Manager at Our Bury St Edmunds Jackie Regan said: “This year gives us a perfect opportunity to create a specific area for growing businesses who want to take that next step into selling at larger markets and outdoor events.

"We’d particularly like to hear from anyone who has started their business since the pandemic began, but the Entrepreneur Zone will be for anyone who hasn’t traded at an event of this size before.

“We also still have some pitches available across the whole event and garden and plant-focussed businesses will be especially welcome, whether it’s upcycled planters and garden furniture, artificial flowers, or even floral-themed arts and crafts.”

The Whitsun Fayre takes place on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 between 10am and 4pm and is a free admission event.

There are still a few remaining opportunities for larger garden or plant retailers however all on-site catering pitches have been allocated.

Shops and businesses in the town who are members of the Business Improvement District organisation Our Bury St Edmunds are also able to book a stall.







