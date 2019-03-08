Foodie fun for the bank holiday at Bury St Edmunds festival

Bury St Edmunds Food & Drink Festival will be running this August bank holiday weekend www.robholding.co.uk

Celebrity chefs and award-winning restaurateurs will be giving top tips at two days of foodie fun in Bury St Edmunds this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of people visited the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink festival on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Hundreds of people visited the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink festival on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Organisers are promising new flavours for people to sample, dozens of stalls, a farmers' market, urban beach, mini-farm, fairground rides and street entertainment at the annual event.

It will be the eighth Our Bury St Edmunds Food & Drink Festival organised by the Business Improvement District (BID) organisation for the town.

Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive Mark Cordell said: "Every year we try to offer something a little different and 2019 is no exception.

"New to the event this year are a stall selling Hungarian food and another featuring Dominican street food, which was a huge hit at this year's St Johns Street Festival in the town and we're delighted to be welcoming them back.

Dean Edwards will appear at the Our Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival in August Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS Dean Edwards will appear at the Our Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival in August Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

"Among our BID member businesses getting involved in the festival are a number of multi-award winning restaurants such as Maison Bleue and 1921 whose chefs will be giving demonstrations in the Stoves Cookery Theatre.

You may also want to watch:

"Others such as Bill's Restaurant are having a stall as part of the event or doing something special at their own premises over the weekend.

"Bury is already on the map as Suffolk's foodie capital with around one in four of almost 90 food and drink establishments having awards to their name and this event is a great showcase for them."

Celebrity chefs Nick Nairn and Dean Edwards both make their first visit to the free festival, which takes place from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26, to give cookery demonstrations on stage outside Moyses Hall Museum. Local chefs will also be running sessions, too.

Stalls will be selling everything from tapas to teas and beers to artisan breads, offering something to tempt everyone's tastebuds.

This year there's a chance to win a VIP foodie experience in the run up to the festival in a competition organised in partnership with the tourism body for the area, Bury St Edmunds and Beyond. The prize includes meeting Dean Edwards on Bank Holiday Monday and £150 in vouchers to spend at any Our Bury St Edmunds member restaurant in the town. Entries to the competition and full details can be found on the Bury St Edmunds and Beyond website.

Full details of the festival area available at Our Bury St Edmunds.